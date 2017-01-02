Paying It Forward to…The Bus Monitor

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MAQUOKETA, Iowa - A bus monitor in the local school district is being recognized for his attitude at work.

Bus monitor Jeff Clark was diagnosed with melanoma five years ago.

"That's why I can't drive a school bus anymore because there's a chance that I could have a blackout," Clark said. "I don't want to have that when I have a bus load of kids. That's not going to happen."

Clark tries to make sure the kids aren't too rowdy on the bus, a task where you could easily lose your cool.

Smith's positive attitude has affected Lisa Dursky, who wanted to thank Clark, for all of his hard work. Dursky nominated Clark for a Pay It Forward, for doing good things in the community.

Clark is not just the morning bus monitor, but he's the same monitor who greets them when they leave school. He says he knows the kids have had a good day, if they have a smile on their faces, when they get back on the bus.

"They just like to have fun, and I like to have fun," Clark said. "I'm 52, so it just kind of takes me back a bit."

If you know of someone doing great things in the community, nominate them for a Pay It Forward Award, by clicking here.