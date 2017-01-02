× My Favorite Teacher 2017

WQAD News 8 is proud to partner with Blackhawk Bank & Trust and Western Illinois University – Quad Cities for this year’s My Favorite Teacher Contest.

This contest is open to all students (K-12) & active teachers within the WQAD News 8 viewing area. Each entrant must submit an essay explaining who his/her favorite teacher is/was and why that particular educator is so outstanding.

All the entries will be judged by a panel of educators and representatives from our sponsors and five “My Favorite Teachers” will be chosen.

The five winning teachers will be featured on Good Morning Quad Cities (4:30 a.m. – 7 a.m.) during the week of March 13-17, 2016.

Click here to download an entry form.

Entry forms may be delivered in person to WQAD News 8, 3003 Park 16th Street, Moline, Illinois or mailed to the following address:

My Favorite Teacher Contest

WQAD News 8

3003 Park 16th Street

Moline, IL 61265

Deadline for entry is 5:00 p.m. on Monday, February 6, 2017.

For complete contest rules, click here.

Please note that online entries may submitted only by Students who are 13 or older. If a student under the age of 13 wishes to enter online, the Student’s parent or legal guardian must submit the Student’s entry on behalf of the student. If the parent or legal guardian submits the entry, the Essay must nonetheless be entirely the work of the Student.

NO INFORMATION MAY BE SUBMITTED ONLINE FROM ANYONE UNDER 13. ANYONE UNDER 13 WHO WISHES TO ENTER SHOULD ENTER BY MAIL OR HAVE A PARENT OR LEGAL GUARDIAN SUBMIT THE ONLINE ENTRY FORM.