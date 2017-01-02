Iowa Hawkeye fans celebrate the team being in the Outback Bowl

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT, Iowa - The Public House in Davenport was filled with Iowa Hawkeye fans.

"Look at this, all Iowa fans, nothing better," said Eric Johnson, Hawkeye fan.

The game was on every screen, as the fans watched the Iowa Hawkeyes take on the Florida Gators in the Outback Bowl.

"I can't wait, after the Rose Bowl loss last year, I just can't wait to get back on track and hopefully winning a bowl game because it's been so long," said Austin Chesney, Owner, Public House.

The fans were hopeful that the Hawkeyes would win.

"Of course, of course, they're weak, they ain't got nothing on us," said Johnson.

For the owner of the Public House, having all of the fans there, was a dream come true.

"To see everyone here, enjoying it just as much as I do because of how big of a fan that I am, of the Hawkeyes, I'm living the dream," said Chesney.

Win or lose the fans said they'll always be rooting for the black and gold.

The Iowa Hawkeyes lost to the Florida Gators 30 to 3.