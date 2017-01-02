First tornado outbreak of 2017 possible today

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A potent storm system will move out of Texas this morning, possibly spinning up tornadoes in Louisiana, Mississippi, and Alabama today. Much of this reason has a level-3 risk of severe storms on our five-point scale. In addition to tornadoes, large hail, and damaging wind will be possible. And while tornadoes are possible in this region, damaging straight-line wind may be an even more significant threat.

If you have family or friends in the areas shaded, be sure they know of the storm risks. In addition, those who are traveling could be in harm's way. The StormTrack 8 Weather App is great for tracking storms when you're on the go! Click here for the iOS version and here for the Android version.