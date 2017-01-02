Choosing a fitness resolution that’s right for you

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BETTENDORF, Iowa — Two days before the world rings in 2017, many Americans are figuring out their new year resolution.

"My new year resolution is to go in the new year and get in shape," said Emily Zelnio, after finishing a workout at 10 Thirty One Fitness in Bettendorf, Iowa.

Zelnio recently moved back to the Quad Cities and is getting ahead of her resolution – something her trainer says, is rare.

"I think everyone likes to roll-over into the new year to be honest; These last 2-3 weeks of the year, we get a lot of people that kind of slow down," said Austin Teel, owner of 10 Thirty One Fitness and Elite Athletic Club, who spent part of his afternoon on Friday, December 30th training Emily Zelnio.

For Teel, 26, his fitness journey started nearly a decade ago.

"I was that skinny little runt when I was in high school and then finally started getting into it when I was a senior in high school," he said.

The key to stick with the resolution is to be accountable and make a fitness routine habit; ultimate, Teel says how you tackle your resolution to get fit is about what works for you.

"I think you just have to move I mean that's the biggest thing is a lot of times just finding what your niche is, whether that be running or swimming or joining a gym like this or whether that be yoga, I think you have to figure out what works for you enjoy, and then like I said, make it a habit," said Teel.

10 Thirty One Fitness is located at 131 12th Street, Bettendorf Iowa and Elite Athletic Club is located at 1611 5th Avenue Moline, Illinois.

Teel says the key to keeping your resolution comes down to accountability. He advises people to become part of a community of people who share common wellness and fitness goals.