Quad Cities welcomes the first baby of 2017 shortly after midnight

Shortly after midnight, the Quad Cities welcomed its first baby of 2017.

This year's "New Year's Baby" is Lily Renee White Eagle-Martin. She was born at 12:24 a.m. at the UnityPoint Health BirthPlace Center in Moline.

Lily weighs 7 pounds and 2 ounces, and she is 18 inches long.

Alexis Lawrence, Lily's mom, said she was surprised to have the first baby of the new year, but plans to tell Lily that she wouldn't have it any other way.

"There couldn't be even a more perfect start to a new year than to have a new little one to take care of and raise," said Lawrence.

Lily is Lawrence's third child.