Assumption girls win another state title, Burlington ND boys win state in Iowa. Several individuals make a statement on the track on both sides of the river.
High School teams and individuals find success on the track.
-
Moline wins U-T Bowling Invite
-
How Trump may cover Americans with pre-existing conditions
-
Augustana men’s basketball gets back on track
-
Sterling wins battle of state ranked teams
-
Rock Island opens State Farm Classic with win over Metamora
-
-
Electors start voting to officially pick Donald Trump as President
-
Rock Island girls win championship
-
Tammy Duckworth Wins Illinois Senate race
-
Bettendorf gaining confidence with each win
-
Assumption punches ticket to State in 5 set thriller
-
-
After Trump win, Putin wants Russia to restore ‘fully fledged’ relations with US
-
Mediapolis comes up short, but brings home State hardware
-
Bettendorf Valleyball falls just short of state