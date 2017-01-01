× Dry New Year’s Day, but rain is back in the picture for Monday

Happy 2017! The New Year is starting off with some nice sunshine. As we go into the afternoon, expect more cloud cover to move through our area. Highs will be warmer than usual, around the low 40s. Clouds will thicken Sunday night, and a few sprinkles are possible early Monday morning. Be aware that you may also run into some freezing drizzle since overnight lows will be just below freezing.

However, we’ll really warm up on Monday! Our next system will draw in warmer air, so highs will be in the low to mid 40s. Light showers will begin that morning, and will continue throughout Monday night. No storms are expected.

A few sprinkles or flurries will linger early Tuesday morning, but the big story is the sharp drop in temperatures. A front will swing through that will drop afternoon temperatures into the low 30s. It’s also going to be very breezy with winds around 20-30 mph. Overnight lows will plummet around 10.

Sunshine returns Wednesday, but highs will struggle to reach 20. Overnight lows will fall into the single digits. January has arrived!

-Meteorologist Taylor Graham