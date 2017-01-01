Cody Sedlock makes QC history by being drafted in the first round by the Baltimore Orioles.
Cody Sedlock drafted by Baltimore Orioles
-
PV’s Cody Elementary School makes the move to better classrooms in Le Claire
-
WIU grads paddle the Mississippi to promote awareness
-
LeClaire ‘Witches Walk’ a fun, non spooky way to celebrate Halloween
-
Moline’s ‘Can Man’ remembered for work ethic, humor
-
Surveillance video captures boy’s 2 a.m. mischief spree
-
-
Indians edge Cubs 1-0 at Wrigley Field for 2-1 Series lead
-
Ronda Rousey is stopped 48 seconds into comeback at UFC 207
-
Southwest Airlines flight evacuated after Samsung Galaxy Note 7 catches fire
-
Some Illinois lawmakers want required background checks for umpires and referees
-
Jose Fernandez had cocaine, alcohol in system during fatal boat crash
-
-
New Community Effort Brings Light to Families in Darkness
-
Indians defeat Cubs in Game 1 of the World Series
-
State of Iowa reaches birthday milestone, turns 170