× Bye sunshine! Monday is looking to be pretty dreary

We had some pretty nice weather to ring in 2017! However, clouds will really thicken tonight ahead of our next system. Overnight lows won’t cool off too much, and we’ll drop right around 30. There is a chance for some patchy freezing drizzle early Monday morning.

By late Monday morning, we’ll get above freezing with wet weather on the way. Some light, scattered showers will be passing through our area with an overcast sky. No storms are expected at this time. Highs will be in the lower 40s and upper 30s for places north of I-80. Some of these showers will linger into Monday night and early Tuesday morning.

We do switch gears on Tuesday as a strong arctic front moves into the Midwest. Temperatures on Tuesday will start in the mid 30s, but will sharply fall into the 20s by the afternoon. A few flurries are possible Tuesday morning; however, the big weather impact will be the northwest winds at 20-30 mph. Overnight lows will drop around 10.

Wednesday and Thursday will be even cooler with highs in the teens and lows in the single digits. Get ready for those below zero wind chills again! Partly cloudy conditions are expected for Wednesday, and an overcast sky is in store for Thursday.

-Meteorologist Taylor Graham