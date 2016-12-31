× Quad City businesses prepare for big crowds this New Year’s Eve

MOLINE, Illinois— Around the world, 2017 is arriving with a bang. Here in the Quad Cities, local businesses are preparing for an influx of customers this New Year’s Eve.

Things at Brix and the Bierstube were quiet this afternoon, but both businesses are ready for big crowds tonight. More than half of all Americans, 52%, plan on “going out” tonight to ring in the new year. That’s good news for area businesses, but it means long hours for workers.

Aaron Parker, a server at Brix, tells News 8, “It’s definitely going to be a long night. I’ve been here all day, nad I’m going to be here all night. But I’m happy to be here.”

Long hours mean lots of business. The average person spends $200 on New Year’s Eve. Brix and Bierstube are ready to cash in on the celebration, but workers say they’ll take a minute to step back and enjoy this New Year’s Eve.

Brix host Mulu Zerihoun is looking forward to tonight, saying, “The excitement, the balloons, the kissing, the hugging, the happiness. That’s a beautiful part.”

HAPPY 2017!