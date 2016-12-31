Pleasant weather will wrap up 2016

The last day of 2016 looks to be a nice one! We’ll have a partly cloudy sky today with highs in the mid 30s this afternoon. It will be on the breezy side with northwest winds at 10-20 mph.

As for any New Year’s Eve plans, tonight is looking calm and cold. The sky will become mostly clear and overnight lows will fall into the upper teens and low 20s. Winds will be weaker as well.

New Year’s Day will be very quiet with more sunshine. Highs will be in the upper 30s and low 40s.

Our next system will arrive on Monday with some wintry mix possible during the morning. However, it will quickly switch to rain by the afternoon since highs will be in the mid 40s. Some very light snow is possible on Tuesday, but with little to no accumulations expected. We’re still watching our next round of very cold air come Wednesday… highs by this point will struggle to get into the 20s.

Meteorologist Taylor Graham