Local soccer players lace up their cleats in support Conan Dalton , who lost his life to cancer. This is the 3rd annual Kicks for Conan with proceeds going to help kids with cancer in the soccer community.
Kick for Conan
-
Discovery Shop kicks off holiday fundraising with special open house
-
‘Ballin’ for Blaine’ — 2-year-old battles cancer with the support of the entire community
-
Toddler battling cancer ‘rose from the dead’ after doctors took him off life support
-
Roads to avoid during the QC Marathon and where to watch
-
The Score Sunday – Rock Island football, Moline Soccer, Iowa Football, Monmouth Soccer
-
-
Sterling soccer tops Moline, 3-1
-
Moline claims WB6 Soccer title
-
Geneseo falls in Regional Soccer final
-
United Township wins Regional Soccer game in overtime
-
The Score Sunday – Cubs, The Final Score, Rocky Soccer, FCA
-
-
Quad City soccer club is mentoring players on and off the field
-
Moline Soccer shuts out United Township
-
Moline Soccer best rival Rocky