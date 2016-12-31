Happy National Bloody Mary day

Good morning Quad Citians! Happy New Year.

January 1 is National Bloody Mary Day. Bloody Mary is a cocktail that combines vodka, tomato juice, spices and flavorings that can include Worcestershire sauce, Tabasco sauce, piri piri sauce, bouillon, horseradish, celery and cayenne pepper, among others.

The drink’s origin is unclear, and there’s several theories about how the drink got its name, but it’s America’s most popular hangover drink. It’s often served as breakfast and thought to alleviate the symptoms of a night of drinking.

Whether that’s true or not, we’ll leave up to you.