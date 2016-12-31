× Cold & calm weather in store for New Year’s Eve

It’s hard to believe that 2017 is just around the corner, and the weather won’t be too bad if you’re heading out. The sky will be mostly clear Saturday night with temperatures in the mid 20s around midnight. Morning lows will be around 20.

New Year’s Day will start off with plenty of sunshine, but more clouds move in later in the day. Thanks to winds from the southeast, highs will be warmer in the low 40s. The clouds will thicken on Sunday night, and a few sprinkles are possible after midnight. Areas to the north of I-80 will have a slight chance of some freezing drizzle after midnight.

However, no wintry weather is expected on Monday. This system will draw in some warmer air as well as some light showers late Monday morning and afternoon. Highs will be in the mid 40s. At this time, we’re not expecting storms to develop.

Tuesday will be blustery with winds around 20-30 mph as a cold front swings through. A few flurries are possible. Highs will peak in the mid 30s, but temperatures will drop sharply by Tuesday night. Lows will plummet around 10. This arctic air will stick with us on Wednesday with highs around 20 and lows in the single digits.

-Meteorologist Taylor Graham