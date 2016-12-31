Chicago woman celebrating 110th birthday on New Year’s Day

CHICAGO (AP) — A Chicago woman is getting ready to celebrate her 110th birthday on New Year’s Day.

Family and friends are throwing a party for Daisy Driss, who was a 1907 New Year’s baby, WLS-TV reports.

Driss says she doesn’t feel any different from when she was 99. She says “The days go by and I go by with them.”

Driss worked as a Chicago Public Schools teacher until she was forced to retire in 1972. Since then she’s kept her mind sharp by reading the newspaper “cover-to-cover” at breakfast.

Driss says she doesn’t have any secrets for a long life, but she does have some advice: “Have faith in something and stick to it.”