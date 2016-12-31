× 3 injured following brief high-speed car chase in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Three people have been injured following a brief high-speed car chase involving Des Moines police.

Police spokesman Sgt. Paul Parizek says officers stopped a Jeep Friday afternoon after the department received a tip about suspicious activity involving the vehicle. Police say three suspects were in the car before one of them exited and began to run.

Officers pursued the running suspect but also the vehicle, which sped away, the Des Moines Register reports.

The chase lasted about a minute before the Jeep struck an SUV. The driver of the SUV received minor injuries and at least one person in the fleeing Jeep was ejected from the car. Additional details about the third injured person were not released. Information about any arrests was not available.