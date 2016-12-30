× What stays and what goes as Illinois temporary budget expires with 2016

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — The temporary Illinois budget plan agreed to last summer expires with the new year. Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner and Democrats who control the General Assembly have hardly talked about how to replace it.

Elementary and high school funding continues through June. Billions more gets spent because it’s court-ordered or is automatically renewed annually.

But money for state operations, human services and higher education dries up.

Rauner spokeswoman Catherine Kelly says Democrats must “break from” House Speaker Michael Madigan of Chicago or “force a crisis and higher taxes.” Madigan opposes Rauner’s desire to change laws to strengthen business and weaken unions as part of a fiscal deal.

Madigan spokesman Steve Brown says Rauner needs to lay out his plan and his spending priorities to be debated.

The Legislature returns Jan. 9.