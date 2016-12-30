We’ll ring in the new year with wet, white, then cold weather

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Get ready to take a ride on a weather roller coaster next week!

We will ring in the new year with mild temperatures, but that will go by the wayside for next week. Our next weather system will come into the Midwest with plenty of warm air. This should keep most of our precipitation in liquid, versus frozen, form.

Rain is expected to overspread the area on Monday as low pressure tracks from the Central Plains toward Lake Superior. This type of stormtrack does not favor snow for us. Instead, we will have more of a southerly wind which will keep temperatures a little warmer. As low pressure passes by on Tuesday, we could see some of the rain switch over to snow. However, the snow is not expected to be heavy. Instead, it will likely only be a dusting to an inch.

Depending on how much snow falls, we could see temperatures dip down near zero beginning Wednesday night. But that's not too outlandish for early January in the Midwest, right?

-Meteorologist Eric Sorensen

