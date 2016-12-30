× Quiet skies to ring in the New Year… Next system will be more wet than white

Much calmer on the winds today than compared to yesterday! Some of the innocent high clouds we’ve been seeing today will continue overnight which will keep temperatures up just a bit. In fact, the normal high for this time of year is 31 degrees and that is what I’m looking at for an overnight low tonight!

A bit of a breeze returns on Saturday, but it won’t cold. Saturday’s highs will reach the mid to upper 30s. We’ll ring in the new year with temperatures in the 20s before climbing near 40 on New Years Day with plenty of sunshine.

Our next advertised system arrives on Monday with rain developing. Some light snow is possible on Tuesday, but this does not look like a big snow producer at all. What’s still a guarantee is the arctic cold that will settle in across the area later next week.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

Stay ahead of the weather! Download the News 8 Weather App — for iOS, click here and for Android, click here

Download the free News 8 App — for iOS, click here