× Plane with six on board crashes in Lake Erie

CLEVELAND, Ohio — A private plane that took off from Cleveland Thursday night is believed to have crashed in Lake Erie. Our affiliate in Cleveland, Fox 8, reports the plane had three adults and three children on board. The plane is a Cessna Citation 525, last seen two miles offshore. According to WBNS-TV, the plane was en route to Columbus, Ohio.

The Coast Guard and an ice cutter from Canada are searching for the plane.

This is a developing story.