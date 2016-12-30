× Paw Patrol Live Coloring Sweepstakes

PAW Patrol Live! “Race to the Rescue,” based on the hit preschool series PAW Patrol, which airs on Nickelodeon and is produced by Spin Master Entertainment, will visit the Adler Theatre on January 24th. There are two showtimes. One at 2:00 p.m. and one at 6:00 p.m.

PAW Patrol Live! presented by Pedigree, brings everybody’s favorite pups to the stage for an action-packed, high-energy, musical adventure.

When Mayor Goodway goes missing during the day of The Great Adventure Bay Race, the pups come to the rescue. Join Ryder, Chase, Marshall, Rocky, Rubble, Zuma, Skye and Everest when they visit the Quad Cities.

Tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.com, the Adler Theatre Box Office (136 E. 3rd St.) and charge by phone at 800-745-3000.

You could win tickets to the show! Just click the link below and color the coloring sheet. Mail the coloring sheet to:

Paw Patrol Contest

3003 Park 16th Street

Moline, IL 61265

Entries can also be delivered in person to WQAD located at 3003 Park 16th Street in Moline, IL.

Entries must be received by Wednesday, January 18, 2017 at 5:00 p.m.

Three winners will be randomly selected to receive 4 ticket vouchers to the show at the Adler Theatre in Davenport on January 24th.

Click here to download coloring sheet/form.

Click here for complete contest rules.