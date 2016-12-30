NAILED IT OR FAILED IT: One Way To Ensure Good Fortune in 2017

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

If you are like me, you are ready to say "BUH-BYE!" to 2016 and "HEY HEY!" to 2017. If you are also like me, you know that luck is sometimes made. That why in this week's Nailed It or Failed It Segment on WQAD News 8 at 11am, we are making our very own fortune cookies.

First, I never even knew you could do this so when I found this craft while scrolling around on Facebook, I was shocked and surprised. It's from Pop Sugar, which is a pretty popular website. Plus, what I found was a video tutorial with step by step instructions, so I thought I would give it a go with Eric.

This craft is both easy and hard. Making the batter is a piece of cake - no pun intended. It's literally like making a batter for a cake or brownies or cookies - some flour, rice flour, sugar, cornstarch, and salt. You mix it all together, then add your liquids - water, canola oil, vanilla extract, and egg whites. You put that batter in a plastic bag, cut off a corner, then make little quarter-size clumps on a silicone baking sheet. After spreading each of those clumps into a bigger thinner circle, you pop it in the oven for 5-10 minutes at 350 degrees.

The hard part starts when you pull the cookies out of the oven, because you have to work FAST. Get ready to lightly burn the tips of your fingers. I do not normally swear, but I almost said a really bad word on the newscast. In about 10 seconds time - you have to flip the cookies, place a paper fortune in the middle, then fold the cookie like a taco, and press the bottom against the side of something to make the fortune-shape. It's pretty hectic and as you'll find out, it doesn't always work.

Still, it's a fun craft to do if you want to make your own luck in 2017. Even if that ends in some charred fingertips, I hope each and every one of you has a wonderful year ahead!