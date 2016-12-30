Mother killed, two daughters injured in fall from Colorado ski lift

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRANBY, Colo. -- A mother and her two daughters fell from a ski lift at Ski Granby Ranch Thursday morning, according to authorities. Police said the fall killed the mother and injured her two daughters. An autopsy on the mother is planned for Friday or Saturday.

The family was visiting Colorado from San Antonio, Texas. A 12-year-old girl was treated and released at a hospital in Granby. Her 9-year-old sister airlifted via Flight for Life to Children’s Hospital Colorado in Aurora as of late Thursday, Dec. 29.

The 25-foot fall killed the 40-year-old mother, who was pronounced dead at a Granby emergency room, according to police. Town police officers and Grand County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating to learn what caused the fall.

The Colorado Passenger Tramway Safety Board is also investigating, stating late Thursday, the lift will be closed until deemed safe for public use.

A condition for 9-year-old at Children’s Hospital is still unknown as of Friday morning.

A Texas family member who spoke to FOX31 on the phone said the father of the woman who was killed was on a plane from San Antonio to Denver Thursday night.

The identities of the mom and the two girls have not yet been released.