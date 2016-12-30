Local domestic violence shelters and services devastated by Illinois budget impasse

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOLINE -- Because of the budget impasse in Illinois, Family Resources in Moline has to cut two-thirds of all staff, programs and services for survivors of domestic violence and sexual abuse.

"We're not only talking about people's jobs, but we're talking about survivors," says Family Resources Program Officer Nicole Cisne Durbin.

It's an organization that helps survivors of sexual assault and domestic violence.

Durbin says because sexual abuse and domestic violence wasn't a category for funds the stop-gap budget included, they have to make cuts starting Friday.

9.5 full time positions were eliminated. That's two-thirds of staff.

"We served a little over 1,200 clients in Illinois, and we anticipate that we're only going to be able to serve 420 clients," says Durbin.

And they're not alone.

"The need doesn't change whether or not the dollars are there. The need exists," says Bethany for Children and Families Director of Development Joscelyn Stone.

With no help from lawmakers, Bethany's future is unclear.

"When we have uncertainty with state contracts and state budget, it causes us to do a lot of tap dancing to make sure we can still provide those services to families in need," says Stone.

Bethany has been helping children in need in the Quad Cities for more than a century. And right now, cuts are a hypothetical situation.

But for others like Family Resources, cuts are a reality.

Family Resource staff ask for you to contact your lawmakers directly if you want to see change.