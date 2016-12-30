× Illinois train derailment spills small amount of sulfuric acid

ROXANA, Ill. (AP) — A chemical train has derailed in southern Illinois, releasing a small amount of sulfuric acid.

Seven of the Norfolk Southern train cars came off the track Thursday morning, Dec. 29, in Roxana, the Alton Telegraph reports. Two of the cars overturned.

Norfolk Southern spokesman David Pidgeon said about a gallon of waste sulfuric acid leaked, but was later contained. No injuries were reported.

Sulfuric acid is used by energy companies in the petroleum refining process.

The tracks are owned by the railroad and serve the Wood River Refinery.

The newspaper reports that about two dozen firefighters from the refinery responded to the derailment and spill.

Roxana is southwest of Springfield.