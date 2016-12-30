× Email scam targeting new unemployment insurance filers in Iowa

DES MOINES — A new phishing scam is targeting Iowans filing for unemployment benefits.

According to a release from Iowa Workforce Development, the scammers are sending emails with the sender identified as Unemployment Assist purporting to offer help with filing. IWD warns that no links coming from that sender should be clicked on, including the unsubscribe link.

Workforce Development does not request sensitive account information through email, the release stated. Individuals filing for unemployment benefits will receive information regarding their account through regular mail.

Anyone who has provided credit card information via one of these emails is urged to notify their credit card company or bank immediately.

Individuals who may have provided a social security number and/or date of birth and are concerned about being the victim of identity theft should contact the Iowa Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division at (515) 281-5926 or visit www.iowaattorneygeneral.gov/for-consumers/general-consumer-information/identity-theft/.

The fraudulent emails look like this: