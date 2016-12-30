× Davenport Police to hold three applicant workshops in January

DAVENPORT — The police department is holding applicant workshops in January 2017.

If you’ve always wanted to be a police officer, here’s your chance to network and learn about the job.

Three separate workshops will be held:

Wednesday, January 18 from 6:30 p.m. – 8 p.m. at the Davenport Police Department, 416 Harrison Street

Saturday, January 21 from 9:30 a.m. – 11 a.m. at the Davenport Public Library, 3000 N. Fairmount Street

Tuesday, January 24 from 7 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. at the North Family YMCA, 624 W. 53rd Street

Click here to read the flier for the applicant workshops