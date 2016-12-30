× Crime Stoppers, USPS offer reward for information on Morrison mailbox explosion

MORRISON, Illinois — Morrison police are asking for the public’s help in finding the person or people responsible for placing an explosive device inside a Morrison family’s mailbox. The mailbox exploded in the early hours Wednesday, Dec. 28, on West Lincolnway.

Damage was done to the mailbox and home. Crime Stoppers is offering a reward up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest. Additionally, the United State Postal Service is offering a reward up to $500.

Destruction of letter boxes or mail is a federal criminal offense, and is punishable by up to three years in prison, fines up to $250,000, or both.

Anyone with information can call the Morrison Police Department at 815-772-7659 or Whiteside County Crime Stoppers at 877-625-7867.