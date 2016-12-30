Accident at intersection of Interstate 280 and River Drive results in injuries, road closure

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT -- Multiple injuries were reported and a large stretch of west-bound Interstate 280 between River Drive and Locust Street were closed Friday afternoon following a collision between a semi and an SUV a little before 4 p.m. near the River Drive and I-280 interchange.

At least one passenger in the SUV was extricated by emergency personnel. There was also a Life Flight air ambulance called in, however officials were not releasing details about the severity or nature of injuries.

The section of River Drive near the interchange was closed for more than an hour. It re-opened shortly before 5 p.m.