800 marijuana plants found during raid at Davenport warehouse

DAVENPORT — A massive marijuana grow operation worth an estimated $2.5 million was found hidden inside a warehouse on the city’s west side.

During a search of the warehouse, which holds a business called “QC Honey Do,” police found more than 800 marijuana plants, according to a release from the department. Detectives found additional materials like grow lights, grow chemicals, timers, potting soil, digital scales, packaging material, and marijuana wax inside the building as well.

Police described the grow operation as “elaborate and sophisticated” and said that several dozens of the plants were drying, waiting to be processed.

The search was done by members of the Davenport Police Department’s Tactical Operations Bureau (TOB) on Thursday, December 29, 2016. Police said three people were arrested in connection: 43-year-old Shawn Manning, 31-year-old Lester Monkus, and 32-year-old Jessica Dorsey.

Police said Manning, Monkus and Dorsey work at “QC Honey Do”. According to its Facebook profile, “QC Honey Do” is described as a general contracting business that is licensed, bonded and insured. “QC Honey Do” is located at 930 S. Rolff Street.

The three Davenport residents were charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana and conspiracy. Additionally, Manning was charged with felon in possession of a firearm after police found a .9mm handgun at his home. They were all booked into the Scott County Jail overnight Friday and were later released on bond.

In the affidavit, it was noted that Dorsey “denied knowledge of the grow operations, but officers located documents including handwritten work time cards inside the grow operations.”

The Drug Enforcement Agency and the Federal Gang Task Force assisted the Davenport Police Department’s TOB with the investigation.