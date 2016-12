Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLINTON, Iowa — A Clinton woman who says her credit card was compromised at a local Circle K is now taking her complaint to the FBI.

Since our story aired on WQAD News 8 on Wednesday, Dec. 29, we've received several stories from viewers who also suspected fraud at the same Clinton Circle K.

Chris Voss says she isn't getting anywhere with the store, but because of the number of people who have come forward, she believes the issue may be too big for local police.

41.844473 -90.188738