× Winds to ease up tonight… Quiet skies to ring in the New Year

A decent chill in the air as the stiff wind of today will remain quite brisk for most of the night. Temperatures will cool a bit more overnight with lows dropping in the lower 20s.

We’ll bring back some sunshine on Friday before more passing clouds return on Saturday. Highs both days will be in the upper 30s. We’ll then ring in the new year with quiet skies and highs topping out around 40 degrees.

The next weather system is still on track for Monday and Tuesday of next week. That one comes in with some light rain followed by a brief mix or change over to light snow on Tuesday.

Temperatures will then plummet with highs in the teens for the rest of next week.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

Stay ahead of the weather! Download the News 8 Weather App — for iOS, click here and for Android, click here

Download the free News 8 App — for iOS, click here