Wilton man charged with child neglect

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILTON, Iowa — A Wilton man is charged with neglect after allegedly forcing a child to be outside in the snow with no socks or shoes, reports the Muscatine Journal.

Steven Putnam, 27, is accused of forcing a child to do push-ups and run in the snow for 15 minutes wearing only a t-shirt and shorts.

A criminal complaint says because the child was barefoot, exposure to the cold caused blisters on the child's feet. Charges were filed Dec. 21 in Muscatine County.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Friday, Dec. 30, in Muscatine County. Putnam was released on a $10,000 bond.