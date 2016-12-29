× Inmate from Iowa dies in cell after move to Wisconsin prison

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — An inmate from Iowa with a history of violence toward guards and one daring escape has been found dead in a Wisconsin cell, one month after he was transferred there.

Authorities said Thursday, Dec. 29, that 26-year-old Justin Kestner was found unresponsive at Dodge Correctional Institution in Waupun, Wisconsin on Dec. 21.

The Iowa Department of Corrections says prison staff initiated lifesaving measures but were unsuccessful. A medical examiner says autopsy results haven’t been completed.

Prison officials and the county sheriff say they’re investigating.

Kestner made headlines when he escaped from Iowa’s maximum-security prison on July 4, 2015, slithering through tight spaces to the roof before descending. In October, he assaulted an officer at the prison in Anamosa, Iowa with a piece of metal. He was transferred to Wisconsin the next month.