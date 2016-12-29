How 12 grapes can bring you luck for the new year

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois-- Instead of a plate piled high with nachos and guacamole, at Old Mexico Restaurant in Rock Island, it's a cup with 12 grapes per person.

It's a Hispanic tradition more than a century old that started in Spain.

Judith Solis came to America from Mexico. Since she can remember, she's started every year of her life eating 12 grapes.

For each grape, you make one wish for the new year. The goal, when the clock strikes midnight, eat each grape, one by one, in 12 seconds. Each grape represents one month of the new year.

"You begin with the hope things will be better," says Solis.

It's an old tradition brought to a new place.