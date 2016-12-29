× Galesburg man arrested for sexually assaulting, prostituting 13-year-old

GALESBURG, Illinois — A Galesburg man and a Chicago woman are accused of forcing a 13-year-old girl to have sex with them before prostituting her out to nearly a dozen men this month, reports the Chicago Tribune.

Ambrosia Clemons, 36, and Kearita Ladd, 23, are also accused of forcing her to dance at three Chicago area strip clubs, according to prosecutors. Clemons and Ladd are charged with aggravated criminal sexual assault, aggravated kidnapping, aggravated battery and aggravated sexual servitude of a minor.

The girl had escaped from a private behavioral health and addiction treatment center with another person, and met Clemons and Ladd. She went back to their hotel with them, but was not allowed to leave.

The victim was eventually able to contact her mother and a former teacher through Facebook. Both Clemons and Ladd were arrested as a part of a joint investigation by local authorities and the FBI, reports the Chicago Tribune.

Clemons is held on a $750,000 bond and Ladd is held on a $500,000 bond.