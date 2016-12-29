Davenport CitiBus route changes coming January 2

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Changes are coming to the Davenport CitiBus. Starting Monday, Jan. 2, the brown line stop on 13th Street will be moved two blocks over to 15th Street between Bridge Avenue and Pershing.

City officials say they hope that moving the bus to run along a designated snow route with a wider street will make it easier for passengers. The "stop times" along the magenta lines are scheduled to change as well, that's for the Kimberly and Division Stops.

