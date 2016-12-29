Chef Scott: Bringing Back “Steak Velie”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BETTENDORF, Iowa - There are some tastes you just can't forget. That's especially true when you remember the menus of restaurants that have long-since closed.

Take Moline's W.L. Velie's for instance. It had a weekend special known throughout the Quad Cities before the restaurant closed its doors in 1992.

1. Slice leftover prime rib into thin strips

2. In a frying pan, add 1/4 cup of chef's butter (a 50/50 mix of margarie and butter)

3. Stir into the butter 3 tbsp of flour to create a cream

4. Add 2 tbsp of blue cheese dressing

5. Add 1 tbsp garlic powder

6. Add 1 cup of heavy cream

7. Stir together the ingredients before adding the strips of beef

8. Bring to a "lazy bubble" boil

9. Add 1/4 cup of blue cheese crumbles

10. Serve on a plate of egg noodles

"How easy is that?" asks Chef Scott.

"Can you believe that a signature dish from W.L. Velies that the Quad Cities just loved is that easy to make in your home. Enjoy."