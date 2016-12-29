× Charges filed in murder-for-hire scheme against jail inmate previously charged in murder-for-hire scheme

MUSCATINE — A North Liberty man who authorities say conspired to hire the killing of three people, including an Iowa Department of Public Safety special agent, has been charged with three counts of attempted murder in Muscatine County.

DeWitt was arrested in June of 2015 after police say he gave an undercover state agent $1,000 as a down payment to have his business associate and the associate’s family killed. He already faces four counts of attempt to commit murder and four counts of solicitation to commit murder in Johnson County. The additional attempted murder charges were filed in Muscatine County on Dec. 29, according to the Muscatine County Attorney’s office.

He remains in the Muscatine County Jail where he has been placed in administrative segregation.