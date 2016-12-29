Amazon agrees to charge state sales tax to Iowans starting 2017

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Amazon lovers in Iowa are doing their last minute shopping before the year is out, that's because the online retailer will start charging the state's 6 percent sales tax starting January 1.

Iowa law requires all retailers with a physical store presence to charge customers the sales tax and because Amazon is online, their customers are not charged the extra money.

Although the state is not requiring Amazon to enforce the sales tax, the Iowa Department of Revenue says the state looses between $18 million and $24 million so the new agreement they hope would make some of that money back.