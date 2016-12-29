Advisories issued for wind; how high the gusts could be

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Hold onto the steering wheel today! A Wind Advisory is in effect through 5pm today for all of Eastern Iowa and parts of Western Illinois, including Jo Daviess, Rock Island, and Mercer County.

Winds could gust to 40 mph, mainly out of the west. That means we could see some issues on our north-south highways like US-67 from Monmouth to Macomb, US-61 from Dubuque to Burlington, and even the I-74 Bridge and the section between Colona and Galesburg.

Travel safely, especially if you're in a high-profile vehicle. If you're not, watch out for those in big trucks, RV's, and buses, as they may not have as much control over their vehicles.

-Meteorologist Eric Sorensen