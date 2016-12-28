× Wood burning stove fire destroys Burlington home, kills three pets

BURLINGTON, Iowa — Three pets died due to a fire that left a Burlington home a complete loss, but the family of 5 was able to escape the home without injury, says the Burlington Fire Department.

Fire fighters were called to 1208 Doemland Street for a back porch fire around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28. After some difficulty getting fire equipment down to the scene, and issues with low water pressure at the water main, the crew was able to put out the fire.

The two adults and three children who lived in the two-story home were able to escape the home without injury. One dog and one cat died in the fire, and a second dog died later at a local animal clinic, says the fire department.

The fire department says the fire was accidental, and most likely caused by combustible items being too close to a working wood burning stove.

The home is considered a total loss and damages are estimated at $30,000 to the home and another $7,000 for the items inside the home. There were no working smoke detectors in the home, and it was not insured.