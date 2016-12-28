What you need to know about parking changes in Davenport

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT -- Changes are coming to the downtown's parking ramps.

Starting on January 9, 2017, all three of Davenport's parking ramps will have automatic pay stations. You can either pay by fixed rates using cash, debit or credit card, or with a monthly parking permit.

Here are a few things to know about using the pay stations:

You will need your license plate number when checking in and paying

The stations do not accept or provide change

Text alerts will be available to alert you when your time is set to expire. If you do need more time, you can extend your parking time by responding to the text

With these changes, there will no longer be a booth attendant, and gates will not be controlling exit and entry to the ramps.

"One thing that will not change is that the ramps will remain free of charge during snow emergencies," reads the city website.

Click here for more information on parking in Davenport.