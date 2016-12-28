× Today will be the warmest day this week

Hope you’re having a great Wednesday so far! We’re starting off Wednesday morning with some chilly weather in the upper 20s and some high clouds. We’ll see more cloud cover later today with a mix of sunshine. Thanks to southerly winds, highs will be in the mid 40s. Winds will be a touch breezy at 10-15 mph from the south and southwest.

The winds late on Wednesday will shift from the west as a cold front moves through. Some more clouds will move in as well. Overnight lows will only get into the upper 20s thanks to the clouds and stronger winds.

The winds will really pick up steam heading into Thursday! Winds from the west and northwest will be around 20-30 mph with a few gusts stronger than that. These winds will draw in some cooler air, and highs will be in the mid 30s. I’m expecting more clouds than sun during Thursday afternoon.

More sunshine returns by Friday with weaker winds. Highs will be in the upper 30s. This weather will continue into Saturday and Sunday.

We’re watching our next chance of wintry mix on Monday with another round of frigid air during the middle of next week. We could see those single digit lows once again… stay tuned!

-Meteorologist Taylor Graham