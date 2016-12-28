Two deadly shootings in Rockford, Illinois

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Two deadly shootings happened in Rockford, Illinois.

The first happened just after midnight on Wednesday, December 28th, 2016. Emergency crews were dispatched near Machesney Park for multiple shooting victims.

Police say they were called on a report of shots fired during a domestic dispute.

During that call, a Winnebago County deputy shot a man, believed to be the one who shot and killed a 16 year old girl, according to a report by WIFR. That man was hospitalized.

The girl's grandmother is also believed to be in the hospital recovering from a gun shot wound.

Hours before that shooting, another Rockford, Illinois teen was shot and killed, according to another report by WIFR.

Police say they got the call just after 10 p.m. Tuesday, December 27th, 2016, to the hospital in reference to a shooting victim brought to the hospital by a private car.

A 15 year old male was pronounced dead, and a 40 year old woman was also shot, but is said to be recovering from non life threatening injuries.

No word on where that shooting happened, or what lead up to it.