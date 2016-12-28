Stockton runs away from Stark County for a big win.
Stockton wins by 20 over Stark County
-
Stark County bounces back at Ridgewood
-
Stark County rolls to win over United
-
Stark County wins 6th game
-
Stark County becomes playoff eligible with win over Princeville
-
Stark gets win over West Central
-
-
Stockton remains perfect on the season, over Milledgeville
-
Princeton holds off Mercer County for win
-
Stark County wins playoff opener
-
Mercer County bounces back with a big win
-
Annawan Wethersfield defeats rival Stark County
-
-
Iowa opens season with 24 point win
-
Davenport North runs away with win
-
Stark County falls to Forreston