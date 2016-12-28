× Emergency crews block portion of Davenport’s Esplanade Ave. after report of house fire

DAVENPORT — A house northwest of the East Village reportedly caught fire Wednesday morning, December 28, 2016.

Initial reports indicated that smoke was coming from the house. The fire was reported around 7:30 a.m. in the 1500 block of Esplanade Avenue, which is located halfway between East Locust Street and Kirkwood Boulevard.

Ambulances had previously been blocking Esplanade Ave. at 5th Street. Only the area surrounding the home is blocked now.