Rock Island woman wins $25,000 on holiday scratch off ticket

DAVENPORT, Iowa — A Rock Island woman won $25,000 from the Iowa Lottery on a holiday scratch off ticket she received as a gift.

Mechelle Woolison, 45, received a Holiday Season Bingo ticket that was purchased from Sara Mini Mart in Davenport. She claimed the third of seven top prizes on the $2 ticket.

Woolison said she plans to use the lottery winnings to pay off some bills and undergo a kitchen remodel project.

“I checked the numbers like three times. Then I asked my partner to check it and she checked it like three times,” Woolison told lottery employees as she claimed her prize Tuesday, Dec. 27, at the lottery’s regional office in Cedar Rapids.

“It’s not going to be real until I get the money in my hand,” she said.