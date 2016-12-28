Multiple-car crash disrupts traffic at Avenue of the Cities and Kennedy Drive in East Moline

EAST MOLINE, Illinois — A crash involving multiple vehicles was reported at the intersection of Avenue of the Cities and Kennedy Drive.

At least three cars were involved in the crash, which happened around 12:10 p.m., Wednesday, December 28, 2016. Airbags deployed in at least one of the vehicles.

Traffic on Avenue of the Cities heading toward Silvis was blocked off, forcing drivers to self-detour onto Kennedy Drive. Traffic on Kennedy Drive heading toward John Deere Road was down to one lane in each direction.

At 12:35 p.m. there were crews from East Moline’s fire department and police department as well as an ambulance on scene. A tow truck was also on scene at that time.

